New curtailment service launched by UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks‘ Distribution System Operator (DSO) has introduced the Advanced Curtailment Report, aiming to support renewable energy providers in the connections process.

This service, developed through consultations with stakeholders including National Grid Electricity Distribution, offers detailed data to aid decision-making on the placement of renewable energy assets.

Customers will receive the report automatically with flexible connection quotes, providing insights into potential curtailment factors and other projects in the connection queue.

Sotiris Georgiopoulos, Director of DSO, said: “We are committed to streamlining the connections process and providing customers with the necessary support to make informed decisions.

“By leveraging real-time data, we empower customers to embark on their sustainable energy journey with confidence.”