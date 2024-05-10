SBTi launches review process for net zero standards

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has initiated a thorough review of its Corporate Net Zero Standard.

Released today, the terms of reference detail the goals, scope and timeline for the revision, encouraging stakeholder participation.

The updated standard, slated for completion by Q4 2025 with a draft available for feedback in Q4 2024, aims to address challenges in Scope 3 target setting, integrate continuous improvement and improve compatibility with other frameworks.

The review process follows the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for SBTi Standards development.

Additionally, the SBTi is evaluating the role of Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) in corporate climate targets, with stakeholders invited to contribute.

While the review is ongoing, the current Corporate Net Zero Standard (V1.2) remains valid, with any changes subject to thorough research, consultation and approval by the SBTi Board of Trustees.