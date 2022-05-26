REPowerEU: Commission establishes taskforce to diversify energy supply

The European Commission has established a new taskforce to provide support to co-ordinate measures to ensure the diversification of energy supply in the EU.

The EU Energy Platform Task Force will help deliver on the REPowerEU objective of reducing the region’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels by enabling member states and neighbouring nations to have access to alternative supplies at affordable prices over the coming years.

The new Task Force, which will consist of three units, will start work on 1st June 2022 and immediately tackle the new tasks outlined in the REPowerEU Plan.

They will work towards demand aggregation, co-ordination of capacity and negotiation of energy supplies, while also providing support for the Regional Task Forces of Member States and dealing with global demand and international negotiations.

Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said: “In our REPowerEU Plan we outlined how Europe can get rid of Russian fossil fuels. Now we are giving ourselves the tools to make it happen. It is time to diversify our energy supplies and make best use of our infrastructure.

“The Energy Platform Task Force will contribute to Europe’s energy security and independence. Through the collective political and economic weight of the EU’s 27 Member States and 440 million citizens, we will work to ensure affordable and secure energy imports.”