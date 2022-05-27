US awards $3.6m for climate solutions supporting under-represented communities

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $3.6 million (£2.8m) of funding to implement strategies prioritising climate solutions for under-represented communities in the US.

A total of 18 groups and organisations will share the funding provided through the Inclusive Energy Innovation Prize, a first-of-its-kind competition designed to support entrepreneurship and innovation in communities historically underserved in federal climate and energy technology funding.

The funding is supporting teams of entrepreneurs, community organisers, non-profits and academic institutions working to achieve “energy justice” in the national transition to clean energy.

The chosen projects are helping to develop the next wave of diverse clean energy business owners, executives and workforce who are creating bottom-up solutions for sustainable development.

A recent study found out of around $1 billion (£0.79bn) in philanthropic funding provided to a dozen national environmental grantees, just above 1% was awarded to energy justice-focused organisations.

The winners of the competition include Alabama Energy Transformation Initiative, Tuscaloosa; Community Engagement for a Clean Energy Economy, Bethesda; Empowering the Future Energy Workforce, Richland; and Increase Battery Workforce Development, Atlanta.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Delivering an equitable clean energy transition means we must tear down the structural barriers preventing those most impacted by climate change from receiving the support they need to develop solutions for their communities.

“I’m so proud of DOE and I want to congratulate the first-ever Inclusive Energy Innovation Prize and the 18 winners who are helping build an inclusive community of innovators to tackle the climate problems of today and tomorrow.”