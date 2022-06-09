IRENA strengthens collaboration to boost renewable energy in MENA region

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Regional Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE) are strengthening their collaboration on scaling renewable energy deployment in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to partner on regional dialogues and initiatives that address the challenges, needs and opportunities of an energy transition based on renewables in MENA countries.

They will also share knowledge and work together on building capacity in MENA nations, particularly through enabling policy and regulatory frameworks that can accelerate the adoption of renewable energy.

The latest MoU, which will introduce new areas of co-operation, renews an existing agreement signed by IRENA and RCREEE in 2015.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “The energy transition offers a must-seize opportunity for the MENA region.

“By taking advantage of abundant renewable energy resources, countries in the region, many of which are highly dependent on fossil fuels, can future proof their economies and chart a long-term path of sustainable economic growth for future generations.”