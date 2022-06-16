Boris in pursuit of £1bn for massive insulation scheme

Boris Johnson has reportedly asked ministers to find existing government schemes that could “lose” £1 billion in total funding in favour of insulation of low income households.

According to The Times, the government is exploring the option of diverting this cash from the £1 billion Public Sector Decarbonisation scheme which provides grants for public sector bodies, including hospitals and schools to fund heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures.

The reported plans could involve the expansion of the Energy Company Obligation scheme, a programme that helps billpayers insulate their homes.

A few days ago, the chief of E.ON hailed energy efficiency as the silver bullet in the cost of living and environmental crisis.

Michael Lewis told MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee: “Our plea to the government has always been to push hard on energy efficiency because that is the proven way, if you like the only silver bullet for this crisis that will reduce prices, reduce energy consumption and contribute to net zero on a sustainable basis.”

ELN has contacted Number 10 and BEIS for a response.