Consultation opens for 500MW solar park in Lincolnshire

Renewable energy investor Low Carbon has opened a consultation to build a 500MW solar facility in Lincolnshire.

This consultation has taken on board previous views from local communities and is now looking to finalise any sticking points before pushing for a planning application.

The solar farm is set to be built at Gate Burton, with visual impacts and investigating the best means of connecting to the local grid the final areas to address.

Low Carbon has also stated that energy generated by the solar panels could also be stored on site to reduce the demand on the national grid – being released at times of higher demand and withheld during quieter hours.

The company’s Development Director, Mike Rutgers, said: “By seeking to align our Grid Connect Route with other proposals in the area, we hope to pursue the most efficient way of working and minimise any adverse impacts on the community.

“We’re looking forward to meeting the local community again in the coming weeks and explaining the measures we’re proposing to ensure Gate Burton Energy Park sits sensitively in the local landscape, preserving wildlife and habitat.”