eyebright acquires Energy Partnerships

Energy Partnerships Limited was established in 2007 and built a reputation as a trustworthy and experienced energy consultancy business. Led by Steve Poncia, Director of Energy Partnerships, the company grew to support businesses with a range of utility services and became well-established as a specialist in the powder coating industry.

Jamie Newall, Managing Director at eyebright, said “The acquisition of Energy Partnerships is one we’ve been keen to secure for some time. Steve built a customer-centric business in Energy Partnerships, which aligned strongly with our own values. It’s an exciting opportunity to expand our market share and help new businesses with our range of procurement and compliance services.”

Steve Poncia, said “eyebright’s service level proposition is undeniably fantastic. The technology that’s been developed in-house is almost as impressive as their customer service and passion for helping their clients. eyebright’s proposition was particularly attractive because it enabled me to transition my value to clients and exit with confidence, knowing there would be an enhanced service in place for my clients thereafter.”

Josh Coleman, Strategic Account Manager at eyebright stated “We’ve had numerous conversations with TPIs considering leaving the energy market due to a variety of factors. These include regulatory changes, lack of access to suppliers, independence, market volatility and saturation as well as intermediaries being unable to deliver comprehensive energy solutions”.

eyebright has invested to recruit experienced personnel, both in their head office in Glasgow as well as regional locations across England. The company intends to double the number of employees within the company over the next 3 years, whilst part of their growth strategy will entail acquiring independent TPIs that meet their customer centric values.

