New fears for winter UK blackouts erupt

Britons could reportedly be asked to switch off the lights and turn down their thermostats in winter to avoid widespread blackouts.

It was reported that a government emergency plan could include appeals to the public to reduce their energy consumption in the event of an energy supply shortage.

According to The Telegraph, a contingency plan set out by the National Grid would give ministers the power to use the option if the energy crisis deepened.

This follows a European plan, which was unveiled last week and urged countries to cut their gas usage by 15%.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “Britain is in a fortunate position, having access to our own North Sea gas reserves, imports from reliable partners like Norway, the second largest LNG port infrastructure in Europe and a gas supply underpinned by robust contracts between companies.

“The government has already taken steps to further reinforce electricity security for the coming winter. This includes working with National Grid Electricity System Operator to temporarily extend the operations of some coal plants to provide additional capacity this winter if needed.”

ELN has approached National Grid for a response.