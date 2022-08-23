Founder and chief of UK battery start-up Britishvolt steps down

The founder and chief executive officer of UK battery start-up Britishvolt is stepping down from the company.

Orral Nadjari will pass the reins to Dr Graham Hoare, who is currently Britishvolt’s Deputy CEO and President of Global Operations as well as Chair of the UK Automotive Council.

Britishvolt is focused on the development of next-generation battery cell technologies and associated research and development.

Earlier this year, the company confirmed plans for a gigafactory in the UK following a £100 million funding deal with the government’s Automotive Transformation Fund.

Britishvolt also acquired battery cell developer and manufacturer EAS in May 2022, which is expected to allow the company to develop and scale up its larger high-performance cell formats and get them to customers “quicker and more efficiently”.

Mr Nadjari said: “I am extremely proud of what Britishvolt has achieved since the business was founded in 2019, exceeding all expectations and bringing my vision to life. My vision was only possible because of all of the foresight of UK Government in creating a world-class battery cell ecosystem. In less than three years, we have created an enduring and sustainable organisation and remain focused to hit our mid-decade strategy of Phase One production at our UK Gigaplant.

“Although it was a difficult decision for me to step away from the operational management of the company, now is the right time for me to pass the reins, after laying the foundations, to our hugely talented, world-leading team, who will drive the business forwards as it enters the execution phase. They have my complete trust to take Britishvolt to the next level.”