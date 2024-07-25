Banana split: UK boffins unpeel new energy source

A new project aims to convert banana waste into energy, bringing reliable electricity to off-grid communities in rural Pakistan.

This initiative, led by Northumbria University in collaboration with UK and Pakistani partners, addresses the large amounts of agricultural waste generated annually from banana cultivation.

The project involves a two-part system: the first part converts banana waste into textile fibres and the second part uses the remaining waste to produce renewable energy.

This approach is predicted to reduce the environmental impact of Pakistan’s textile industry and provide clean electricity to rural areas that currently rely on fossil fuels.

The process, applicable to various forms of agricultural waste, holds potential for global application, the scientific team said.

Named “Improving access to sustainable energy in rural Pakistan using food and fibre agro-waste as a renewable fuel” (SAFER), the project has received approximately £300,000 from Innovate UK’s Energy Catalyst scheme.

Led by Northumbria University, the project partners include waste-to-energy company Eco Research Ltd, the National Textile University and biogas specialists Prime Eurotech.

Pakistan’s banana industry produces around 80 million tonnes of waste annually, which can generate over 57,488 million cubic metres of syngas and 30 million tonnes of nitrogen-enriched biofertilisers.

Syngas, a greener energy source, is created through chemical processes using waste products.

Dr Jibran Khaliq, of Northumbria University’s Department of Mechanical and Construction Engineering, said: “Over the next year we will be working to develop a new waste-to-energy technology which will convert agro-waste into clean and affordable energy.”

Dr Muhammad Saghir, Director at Eco Research Ltd, commented: “This innovative approach will not only transform agricultural by-products into sustainable textiles but also exemplifies a remarkable synergy between eco-conscious practices and technological advancements leading to local job creation and achieving UK’s net zero agenda.”