Government introduces ‘strict’ criteria to better protect homes from flooding

The government has announced improved planning guidance with “strict” criteria to ensure new homes are better protected from flooding.

The updated changes will help councils ensure developments meet the criteria in locations at risk of flooding in England before they are approved to ensure local communities aren’t negatively impacted as a result.

Under the changes, councils will be better placed to apply government policy where new homes, in areas at risk of flooding, should meet recommended standards on flood resilience – for example, using flood resilient building materials or moving plug sockets higher up the walls.

Local areas will also have access to better guidance on how to control surface water run-off, with the use of sustainable drainage systems to enhance the quantity and quality of water in the region, as well as local biodiversity.

In addition, the guidance highlights the opportunities new developments can bring to reduce the causes and impacts of flooding through the use of natural flood management techniques.

Floods Minister Steve Double said: “As climate change makes extreme weather events such as flooding more likely, we must do all we can to make sure that people’s homes and businesses are kept safe.

“This guidance will help ensure new developments are designed with flood resilience in mind and do not increase flood risk elsewhere.

“This will build on our record £5.2 billion investment to build around 2,000 flood schemes by 2027 and level-up defences across England.