Almost half the UK don’t think the country will ever be ready for EVs

Money is the main barrier, with energy prices on the rise – a report suggests

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
Friday 26 August 2022
Image: I Wei Huang / Shutterstock

The UK will never be ready to make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs), despite the government’s aim to ban new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

That’s the view of 43% of Brits according to a new study by Rivervale Leasing, which gauged the views of 2,000 people across the country.

Of those surveyed, only 16% feel the UK is prepared for the 2030 deadline, with 18% believing the UK will only be ready for electric cars a decade later.

This is due to rising energy bills, the research claims – as many respondents say the potential price of home charging could put many Brits off taking up an EV.

Money seems to be the main barrier altogether, with 20% saying that purchasing an EV is just too expensive in the first place.

Other reasons given include the electric grid not being ready to accommodate the number of EVs on the road, drivers looking to stick with what they know rather than take up the unknown quantity of electric cars and stock and supply issues.

Vince Pemberton, CEO at Rivervale Leasing, said: “It’s not the strongest environment at the moment for buyer confidence. There might be a higher upfront cost in going electric but the longer-term saving is substantial. I don’t think this is made clear enough.”

