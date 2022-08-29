RWE to knock down wind farm in Germany after safety concerns

RWE has announced it will be conducting a controlled demolition of a wind farm in Germany following safety concerns.

The Jüchen A 44n wind farm, which consists of six turbines by Nordex, was in the process of commissioning last year when RWE and its project partners discovered damage to one of its concrete towers.

The damaged turbine was shut down in August 2021, shortly after which the remaining turbines followed suit as a precautionary measure, with the entire wind farm being out of operation for months.

Nordex has drawn up a dismantling concept for the wind farm, which will be replaced with a new wind farm on the same site, expected to be connected to the grid in 2023.

The six new wind turbines will have a total capacity of 27MW, which will generate enough green electricity to power more than 26,000 homes.

RWE said it does not operate any other wind farms with this specific tower.