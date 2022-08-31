SSE’s Bhlaraidh Extension wind farm given green light

The Scottish Government has given the green light for SSE Renewables to build an extension to the Bhlaraidh Wind Farm in the Highlands.

The development near Fort Augustus will consist of 15 turbines with a total installed capacity of up to 100MW.

They are in addition to the 32 turbines at Bhlaraidh Wind Farm, which began operating in 2017 and generates 108MW of green electricity every year.

The approval for the extension supports SSE’s Net Zero Acceleration Programme, with the energy company committing to increasing its renewable capacity fivefold in output by 2031.

Craig Cunningham, Project Manager for Bhlaraidh Extension Wind Farm said: “The Scottish Government’s decision to approve our application for Bhlaraidh Extension Wind Farm is a positive move for the environment and the Highland economy.

“The construction of Bhlaraidh Extension will provide significant opportunities for businesses and tradespeople in the region and will also create substantial opportunities for local and regional community investment through the establishment of a new community fund, just as the existing Bhlaraidh Wind Farm community fund has done.”

A final investment decision on the wind farm extension project has been targeted for 2024.