Port of Dundee picked as pre-assembly base for giant Scottish offshore wind farm

The Port of Dundee has been selected as the pre-assembly base for what is claimed will be the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The 1.1GW Inch Cape wind farm, which will be located 15km off the Angus coast, will consist of up to 72 turbines and is a joint venture between Red Rock Power Limited and Irish utility ESB.

Turbine blades, towers and nacelles, which house the turbine generators, will be delivered and pre-assembled at the port’s renewables hub, before being shipped out for installation.

Project Director Adam Ezzamel said: “Inch Cape will be the largest offshore wind project built in Scotland and we are delighted to be working with the Port of Dundee on the construction phase of this exciting development.

“The port is ideally-sited for our construction operation and offers us the area we require for the number – and sheer scale – of the turbines we will be deploying.

“Offshore construction is a specialist area and the Port of Dundee offers us a management team with the experience and capability to deal with the logistical challenges that have to be managed during our construction phase.

“After successfully securing a Contract for Difference earlier this summer, this latest contract award is another important step towards us delivering the project – and generating low cost, renewable power for consumers across Great Britain.”