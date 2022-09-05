Webinar: The energy crisis: How businesses can manage the impact of high energy prices

Click here to register

Energy markets have moved dramatically over the last 12 months and power and gas prices are now trading at their highest. This potentially could put energy buyers renewing contracts this year into a position where power and gas contracts could even double in price. In this webinar GridBeyond, Cornwall Insight and United Cast Bar will provide a market update into what is driving this change and its possible impact for energy buyers and critically actions that businesses can take to mitigate against high and volatile energy prices.

Speakers:

Paul Conlon, Head of Modelling & Forecasting at GridBeyond

Paul heads up the modelling function at Grid Beyond and is a regular speaker at industry conferences on energy price forecasting and risk management. Paul has more than 20 years experience in the energy and tech sectors. He is an expert in a broad spectrum of analytical techniques that are applied to gas and power markets and has worked in a variety of roles within energy and consulting organisations covering, market design, regulation, and trading. Before joining Grid Beyond, Paul spent 15 years with ESB Generation and Trading (Ireland’s largest energy company) where he was responsible for asset valuation, hedging and optimisation on a portfolio of thermal, renewable and storage assets in Ireland and GB power markets.

Robert Buckley, Head of Relationship Development, Cornwall Insight

Robert’s role is to work with Cornwall Insight’s customers to ensure they get the most out of their relationship with the company. This includes working with them as a strategic partner and advisor, ensuring that Cornwall Insight and its customers work together for mutual benefit. Robert has nearly 30 years of experience in consulting and advising participants in deregulated energy markets. He started Cornwall Insight’s retail energy market work in 2004 including its market share and third party intermediary (TPI) surveys and has contributed regularly to Cornwall Insight courses and research, including the Energy Spectrum bulletin. From 1992 to 2003 Robert helped establish a leading TPI for medium and larger business consumers and before that graduated in economics at the University of Exeter

Laura Leonard, Regulatory Market Development Specialist, GridBeyond

Laura joined the GridBeyond team in April 2022 with a background in working at the Irish Transmission System Operator and specifically in the areas of Strategy and Interconnection. Laura leads in the Regulation and Market team for Ireland where she ensures GridBeyond and its customers are in compliance with all regulatory matters and keeps the team aware of changes in the energy, utility and political landscape. This involves a deep understanding of the various energy markets including the capacity market, balancing market and System Services.

James Brand, Managing Director, United Cast Bar

