UK onshore wind pipeline grows 4GW in a year

The overall pipeline of onshore wind projects in the UK has increased by more than 4 GW in the last twelve months.

According to a new report published by RenewableUK, planned capacity has gone up from 33GW in October 2021 to 37GW today.

The pipeline includes projects which are operational, under construction, consented or being planned.

The majority of projects are in Scotland, accounting for 78% of the total pipeline.

The data released shows that although only 340MW of new onshore wind capacity has become fully operational within the last 12 months and the amount of capacity under construction, or consented across the UK has risen by 1.1GW to 6.8GW.

If all projects currently in the pipeline were to end up being built it could give the country 29.8GW of operational onshore wind the end of 2030.

RenewableUK’s CEO Dan McGrail said: “We can’t tackle the energy crisis without onshore wind – it’s one of our cheapest sources of new power and once projects have the go-ahead they can be up and running within a year.”

Labour leader Kier Starmer criticised the government for their lack of onshore wind development during today’s announcement of an energy bill freeze.