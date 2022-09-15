Shell boss to step down

The Chief Executive of Shell will step down at the end of the year after nine years in charge.

Shell has said today said Ben van Beurden will continue working as an adviser to the Board until 30th June 2023, after which he will leave the group.

Commenting on the news, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, Shell’s Chair, said: “Ben can look back with great pride on an extraordinary 39-year Shell career, culminating in nine years as an exceptional Chief Executive Officer.

“During the last decade, he has been in the vanguard for the transition of Shell to a net zero emissions energy business by 2050 and has become a leading industry voice on some of the most important issues affecting society.”

A few days ago, Ben van Beurden said that Europe could face several winters of gas shortage.