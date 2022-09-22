‘Fuel prices fall to lowest level since mid-May’

UK pump prices have fallen to the lowest point since mid-May after several months of record-breaking levels.

BEIS figures show a litre of petrol cost an average of 165.5 on Monday, while diesel was 181.1p per litre.

These are the lowest prices since 16th May. However, there are concerns that big supermarkets fail to pass on to customers the savings from the lower prices.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While this is clearly good news, prices should have fallen much further than they have due to the big reduction in the cost of wholesale fuel this summer.

“And the main reason this hasn’t happened is that the big four supermarkets, which dominate UK fuel sales, have refused to pass on savings they are benefitting from buying cheaper wholesale petrol and diesel.

“This means average margins are now 19p a litre – 12p more than the long-term average. Petrol should really be on sale for 153p a litre and diesel 175p.”