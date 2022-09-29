Rolls-Royce Submarines opens academy to train nuclear engineers

Rolls-Royce Submarines has opened its new academy in Derby that aims to train 200 nuclear engineers every year for at least 10 years.

The Nuclear Skills Academy aims to sustain nuclear capability within the UK’s submarines programme by creating a dedicated pipeline of talent.

Rolls-Royce Submarines has provided the power for all of the Royal Navy’s nuclear submarines for the last 60 years from its base in Raynesway.

The new academy is supported by industry and education experts, including the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, the National College for Nuclear, the University of Derby and Derby City Council.

Since its announcement in May 2022, the academy received more than 1,200 applications for 200 places for its 2022-23 academic year.

Steve Carlier, President, Rolls-Royce Submarines, said: “We are thrilled by the levels of interest in these apprenticeships and it highlights how attractive a career in the nuclear sector really is. With the growing demand for clean, carbon-free energy and with our submarines contracts with the MoD likely to sustain us into the next century, this could be a job for life for our new apprentices.

“Having started with Rolls-Royce as an apprentice myself and being born and bred in Derby, the launch of the Nuclear Skills Academy is especially exciting for me. I’m delighted that we are leading the way in developing nuclear talent for the submarines enterprise and proud that it will all be done in Derby.”