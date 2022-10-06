UK EVs hit one-millionth registration milestone

Britain saw its millionth plug-in electric car registered last month.

The latest report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) suggests electric vehicle (EV) uptake continued to rise in September, with the second highest monthly volume of battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations in history, up 16.5% to 38,116 units.

The SMMT estimates that almost a quarter of a million have been registered this year, meaning that UK drivers have now registered more than one million plug-in EVs.

Almost a quarter of these EVs were registered this year, the authors of the report have suggested.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “September has seen Britain’s millionth electric car reach the road – an important milestone in the shift to zero emission mobility.

“BEVs make up but a small fraction of cars on the road, so we need to ensure every lever is pulled to encourage motorists to make the shift if our green goals are to be met.”

Kim Royds, EV Director at British Gas, said: “The continued uptake of EVs is dependent on government and policymakers ensuring the rollout of the charging network is done properly.

“This means focusing on accessibility, convenience for users, and ensuring the latest technology – including super-fast chargers – is put in place to build a network fit for future purpose.”