Cepsa and the Port of Rotterdam to establish the first green hydrogen corridor

Cepsa, a Spanish multinational oil and gas company and the Port of Rotterdam are to work together to establish the first green hydrogen corridor. The co-operation is part of Rotterdam’s ambition to supply Northwest Europe with 4.6 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

The trade lane is expected to be operational by 2027.

The deal will also strengthen Cepsa’s ambition to become a key player in green hydrogen production in Europe and the leader in Spain and Portugal. The agreement will also accelerate the decarbonization of heavy industry and maritime transport. It will also support Europe’s energy independence and security.

Maarten Wetselaar, CEO of Cepsa, said: “This agreement is an example of the important collaborations necessary to bring about the energy transition in Europe and to ensure secure and independent energy supply. “