Scotland’s offshore hydrogen production and storage awarded £2m

A project designed to check the feasibility of storing green hydrogen in repurposed oil and gas has been awarded £2.12 million from the Scottish Government.

The Net Zero Technology Centre, the funding recipient, will use the money to accelerate its research into whether offshore green hydrogen production and storage is feasible at a scale of 500MW to 1GW through reusing existing assets.

It will also outline what a new build project for offshore hydrogen production could deliver within the UK Continental Shelf and its impact on the regional workforce.

Myrtle Dawes, Solution Centre Director, Net Zero Technology Centre, commented: “From enabling rapid scale-up of hydrogen infrastructure to leveraging North-East skills and creating new jobs, the HOP2 project will accelerate Scotland’s decarbonisation goals and put it on the map as a leader in hydrogen production, distribution and export.”