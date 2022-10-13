Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Scotland’s offshore hydrogen production and storage awarded £2m

The funding will support the HOP2 project, which aims to demonstrate the feasibility of storing hydrogen in repurposed oil and gas assets

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 13 October 2022
Image: Shutterstock

A project designed to check the feasibility of storing green hydrogen in repurposed oil and gas has been awarded £2.12 million from the Scottish Government.

The Net Zero Technology Centre, the funding recipient, will use the money to accelerate its research into whether offshore green hydrogen production and storage is feasible at a scale of 500MW to 1GW through reusing existing assets.

It will also outline what a new build project for offshore hydrogen production could deliver within the UK Continental Shelf and its impact on the regional workforce.

Myrtle Dawes, Solution Centre Director, Net Zero Technology Centre, commented: “From enabling rapid scale-up of hydrogen infrastructure to leveraging North-East skills and creating new jobs, the HOP2 project will accelerate Scotland’s decarbonisation goals and put it on the map as a leader in hydrogen production, distribution and export.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast