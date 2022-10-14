Tory-led councils renew their support on fracking ban despite government’s intentions

Conservative-led local authorities have voted in favour of extending their support on banning new fracking activity in their area.

Bolton Council has unanimously supported a motion proposed by Liberal Democrat Leader Roger Hayes to continue its ban on any activities associated with fracking on land it owns or controls.

Last month, the government lifted the ban on fracking for shale gas in England.

Fylde Council, home to Preston’s New Road shale gas site, has also voted to demand the government stick to its previous commitment against fracking.

Preston New Road is the only site in Britain which has been fracked by the energy company Cuadrilla.

Earlier this week, speaking to the Environmental Audit Committee, Climate Minister Graham Stuart said: “Producing (oil and gas) domestically creates only half the emissions around production and transportation than importing from around the world.”

He added: “In terms of the economy and the environment, domestic production is a good thing and we should all get behind it. It is good for the economy, good for jobs and stops us giving money to dubious regimes.”

ELN has contacted Bolton Council and Fylde Council for comment.