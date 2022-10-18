Pipeline to UK’s largest LPG storage facility given go-ahead

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplier Flogas Britain has been granted planning permission to construct a gas pipeline from Bristol Port into the ‘UK’s largest’ LPG storage terminal, at Avonmouth, near Bristol.

The pipeline will have the capability to import LPG and Bio-LPG.

The Avonmouth storage facility is considered the largest of its kind in the UK, with the capacity to store 34,564 tonnes of LPG.

Formerly owned by National Grid, the project was previously only able to store LNG – work is underway to convert it to an LPG and Bio-LPG storage facility.

Lee Gannon, Flogas Britain’s Managing Director, said: “Avonmouth offers an excellent collaborative opportunity, one that will provide important access to the global market and enhance security of supply to our off-grid customers.

“It’s also completely future-ready and will be key in helping homes and businesses make that important energy transition to net zero emissions.”