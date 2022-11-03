Rezolv Energy acquires rights to build ‘Europe’s largest’ solar farm

Rezolv Energy has announced it has acquired the rights to build and operate what it claims will be the largest solar farm in Europe.

The solar plant, acquired from Monsson, will consist of around 1.6 million solar panels with a total capacity of 1,044MW and will be located in Arad County in western Romania.

It is expected to enter operation by 2025, generating enough clean electricity equivalent to powering more than 370,000 households.

The power will be sold to industrial and commercial users through long term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The project will also likely include a 135MW battery storage system, capable of delivering electricity for four hours.

Much of the poor-quality agricultural land will be transformed to pasture, with sheep managing the vegetation through grazing.

Jim Campion, Chief Executive, Rezolv Energy said: “We are moving into a new era for renewable energy in Europe. Projects like this will give us the scale to provide highly competitive, subsidy-free clean power at a stable price for industrial and commercial users. It will also make a significant contribution to Europe’s twin objectives of increasing its energy independence and reducing its net emissions to zero.”

Rezolv Energy was launched earlier this year by Actis and the Rezolv leadership team, which had previously developed and run a portfolio of energy projects in Central and South-Eastern Europe.