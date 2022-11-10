Electricity North West offers £10m in ‘biggest ever’ flexibility tender

Electricity North West is offering more than £10 million under what is believed to be its largest tender for flexibility services.

The company, which operates the power network in North West England, is seeking more than 1GW of flexibility from 2023-28 across 30 locations in its region.

At times of high electricity demand, flexible services can be provided by companies or individual customers known as Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), which can increase exports or reduce imports when instructed.

Potential providers are invited to register on the PicloFlex platform using the Dynamic Purchasing System and prequalify their assets by 27th January 2023.

The bidding window will open from 13th – 24th February 2023.

Lois Clark, DSO Commercial Manager at Electricity North West said: “Following our consultation in September, we have published half hourly forecasts of our requirements for the next five years within our Autumn tender. This allows us to offer longer term flexibility contracts to providers and demonstrates our commitment to transparency and market engagement.

“We also responded to customer feedback calling for a more streamlined approach for submitting a tender response and we worked with PicloFlex to integrate the pre-qualification questionnaire onto the platform which will allow providers to complete all steps of the procurement in one place.”