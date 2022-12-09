Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2022 Winners: Best Customer Service – Large Customers

Trident Utilities won the TELCA Best Customer Service – Large Customers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 9 December 2022
Image: TELCA

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) returned with a bang at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester recognising and rewarding the best energy consultants and brokers in the industry.

The star-studded ceremony saw Trident Utilities take home the Best Customer Service – Large Customers award sponsored by Drax.

Michael Dugdale, Managing Director of Trident Utilities, said: “We set out three years ago a vision for Trident and that was giving award-winning service and being proud of everything we do and this just feels like that – that milestone has been achieved and certainly to get the best customer service for large customers it is just right where we want to be.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.

