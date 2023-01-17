Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Germany opens its second LNG terminal

The facility is expected to support the country’s efforts to find alternatives to Russian energy imports

Tuesday 17 January 2023
Image: Olaf Scholz / Twitter

German officials inaugurated the country’s second liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in a bid to boost its energy security and minimise its reliance on Russian energy imports.

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who took part in the ceremony in Lubmin on Saturday said: “We are making ourselves more independent and strengthening the security of supply by acting early and quickly – and we will continue.”

The new terminal follows the inauguration of the first such LNG project less than a month ago, at Wilhelmshaven in the North Sea.

Several more are expected to come online in the coming months.

The terminals are part of Germany’s effort to tackle the potential energy crunch – ministers have already approved extending the life of the country’s last three nuclear power stations and the reactivation of old coal power plants.

