UN’s Damilola Ogunbiyi receives EI President’s Award

Co-Chair of UN Energy Damilola Ogunbiyi has been awarded with the Energy Institute President’s Award.

She will receive the accolade during International Energy Week at the end of this month – rewarded to an individual who has provided solutions to global energy challenges and that combat climate change.

Also the CEO of Sustainable Energy for All, Ms Ogunbiyi said: “It is an honour to be awarded the Energy Institute President’s Award. We must go over and above to ensure that every man, woman and child globally has access to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. We must also tackle climate change and help reach net zero by or before 2050, through the decarbonisation of energy systems.”

President of the Energy Institute, Juliet Davenport, said: “As a leader who has contributed to combatting climate change and improving access to energy, Damilola is a tireless campaigner for change in the industry.

“Her efforts improving energy access on and off grid in her native Nigeria to mentoring and empowering young people to be involved in clean energy, Damilola is truly worthy of this important award.”