How are bananas growing in Iceland?

Geothermal energy is the answer – but that’s not all!

Kiran Bose
Thursday 2 February 2023
As part of our documentary covering Iceland’s use of geothermal energy, we visited a greenhouse just north of the capital Reykjavík that’s using the heat from under the ground to grow some crazy things.

Bananas, paprika, peppers and oranges all growing in temperatures of around 4°C – it’s not possible, is it?

I spoke with Gurry Helgadóttir from the Horticultural College of Iceland who explained how this can be done with as little carbon emissions as possible. 

Watch the full interview to learn more.

