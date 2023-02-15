Will the UK give nuclear power “green” status?

The government is reportedly looking at giving nuclear power projects a “green status”.

Effectively, this will mean that nuclear power will be included in the green taxonomy, the green investment rulebook for the UK.

The move, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, is believed to support new investments in proposed nuclear projects across the UK.

The new proposals could see nuclear power projects classed as “green” or “sustainable” investments, incentivising more investors to back them.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “New nuclear is key to Britain’s energy security, that’s why we intend to include nuclear in the UK Green Taxonomy, subject to consultation.

“It is important we take the time to get the Taxonomy absolutely right, given the challenges faced in Europe. We plan to publish an update in due course as part of the Green Finance Strategy.”

A few days ago, the Chancellor ordered a review of the approval process of new offshore wind farms, solar projects and nuclear power sites.