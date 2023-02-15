Energy market braces for ‘millions of supplier switches’

Energy switching activity across the UK could soar exponentially from July as suppliers are predicted to be able to offer more competitive deals to customers.

Using the average switching rates from the two years up to October 2019 as a baseline, consultancy Cornwall Insight has estimated that, approximately 5.5 million switches that might have been expected to take place did not occur.

The report suggests this is an indicative figure of how many households may be ready to change their supplier when new energy deals will start beating the standard variable rates.

With the level of the Energy Price Guarantee set to rise to £3,000 in April and decreasing wholesale prices predicted to lower supplier costs, experts believe that suppliers will be able to offer fixed tariffs that compete with the capped government prices.

Just a few days ago, ElectraLink reported that energy supplier switching activity last year was 62% less than what it was in 2013.