UK looking at how much carbon can be stored in seabed by 2035

The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland have invited companies working on carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) to submit their views on the technology’s scalability.

The two managers of the UK’s seabed have issued a joint survey to industry shareholders to explore and understand market requirements for future seabed and subsurface carbon store development.

This survey asks for views on the number of stores, capacity levels and annual injection rates that developers might seek to be in place by 2035 and by 2050.

The industry is also invited to express its views on the opportunities and challenges to meeting these aims.

Nicola Clay, Head of The Crown Estate New Ventures for Marine, said: “The UK is at a critical juncture for CCUS development and we must continue the momentum toward our goals for 2030.

“CCUS development is key to how we unlock the full potential of the UK seabed and its contribution to building a net zero future.”

Philippa Parmiter, Gas Storage Development Manager for Crown Estate Scotland, said: “We are already enabling the decarbonisation of the UK’s energy network by supporting the leasing of offshore wind, but CCUS is another key ingredient in helping to achieve a net zero future and this engagement programme will help bring that ambition closer.”