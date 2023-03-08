Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Energy ministers reportedly banned from travelling abroad

The decision was reportedly made in a bid to tackle a growing backlog of issues raised by MPs

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 8 March 2023
Ministers in the recently created energy department were banned from taking foreign trips due to a growing backlog of issues raised by MPs, according to sources cited by The Guardian.

Last month, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps reportedly issued the directive in an effort to accelerate the “unacceptably” sluggish response to cases raised on behalf of constituents.

Some of the constituents were having difficulty accessing assistance with their energy bills during the ongoing cost of living crisis, according to the report.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told ELN: “We take extremely seriously our duty to respond to MPs who have queries from their constituents and aim to answer as quickly as possible. 

“However, ministerial correspondence has no bearing on whether or not a constituent can apply for a particular scheme.

“We know this is a difficult time for families, which is why the government has covered around half of the typical household’s energy bill this winter.

Changes to the Warm Home Discount scheme last Spring standardised the eligibility criteria across all suppliers and customers in England and Wales, meaning hundreds of thousands of pensioners and low-income families will benefit this year compared to last – more than ever before.”

