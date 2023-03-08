Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Number of people studying renewable energy soars

The number of students enrolled in renewable energy courses has risen by more than 70%, according to a new report

Wednesday 8 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Fresh statistics reveal that the number of individuals pursuing education in the field of renewable energy has climbed to nearly 22,000 in Scotland.

That’s according to new research by the industry body Scottish Renewables, which suggests the number of students in Scotland who choose to study renewables has increased by more than 70% compared to 2019.

According to a recent Freedom of Information request, 33 colleges and universities have reported a significant surge in renewable energy course offerings, with subjects ranging from engineering to mathematics and finance now incorporating elements of renewable energy.

In 2019, a similar survey revealed that 12,885 students were enrolled in courses related to renewables, while the latest results show an increase to 21,919 students.

Of the students surveyed, nearly three-quarters were male, while almost 28% were female.

Claire Mack, Chief Executive of industry body Scottish Renewables, said: “Renewables like wind, solar and hydropower already provide the vast majority of Scotland’s electricity and contribute more than £5.6 billion to our economy every year.”

