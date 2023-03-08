Energy crisis drying up UK pools

Without proper funding and support, numerous swimming pools across the country are at risk of shutting down permanently.

The Acting Chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee has written to Energy Secretary Grant Shapps to ask for additional information about the government‘s plans to offer further assistance to swimming pools and other leisure facilities to alleviate energy costs.

The letter, sent yesterday, highlights that an estimated 350 pools have closed due to the lack of support through existing government schemes.

Damian Green, Acting Chair of the DCMS Committee, said: “While a scheme explicitly designed to give a helping hand to energy-intensive businesses exists, swimming pools and other leisure facilities have been excluded.

“Ahead of next week’s Budget, now is the time for the government to acknowledge the particular needs of swimming pools and to set out how they can receive the support they need to survive. Without financial help, many pools face the prospect of closure which will inevitably have a bad impact on the health and wellbeing of the nation.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We know our grassroots sports facilities are contending with increases in running costs. We provided an £18 billion package of support for organisations including clubs, pools, leisure centres, schools, charities and businesses through the winter.

“We made £1 billion available to ensure the survival of sports and leisure sectors during the pandemic, giving councils an additional £3.7 billion to deliver key services such as leisure centres and swimming pools, and we are investing £300 million to build or upgrade thousands of grassroots facilities across the UK.”