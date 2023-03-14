Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Iceberg the size of London on the run

Another giant ice mass is currently heading towards South Georgia

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 14 March 2023
The giant A76a which is twice the size of Greater London and the largest floating iceberg on Earth. Photo: Chris Auckland (British Antarctic Survey)

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has released aerial images of enormous icebergs that broke off in the past couple of months.

Aerial photos reveal the true scale of the colossal A81 iceberg, which calved from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf in late January.

Scientists say the ice mass has the size of Greater London.

Meanwhile, another massive iceberg, A76A is also on the move – measuring 135 kilometres in length and 25 kilometres in width, A76A is believed to be the largest floating iceberg in the world, twice the size of Greater London.

The iceberg is currently heading towards South Georgia, an island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Yesterday, Copernicus, the European programme for monitoring the Earth, said the large A81 iceberg continues to move along the continent’s northwestern coast.

The movement of these giant icebergs is a reminder of the ongoing effects of climate change on the world’s polar regions.

As global temperatures continue to rise, the risk of further ice shelf collapses and the release of massive icebergs into the ocean is likely to increase, with potentially far-reaching consequences for the planet.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast