Iceberg the size of London on the run

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has released aerial images of enormous icebergs that broke off in the past couple of months.

Aerial photos reveal the true scale of the colossal A81 iceberg, which calved from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf in late January.

Scientists say the ice mass has the size of Greater London.

Meanwhile, another massive iceberg, A76A is also on the move – measuring 135 kilometres in length and 25 kilometres in width, A76A is believed to be the largest floating iceberg in the world, twice the size of Greater London.

The iceberg is currently heading towards South Georgia, an island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Yesterday, Copernicus, the European programme for monitoring the Earth, said the large A81 iceberg continues to move along the continent’s northwestern coast.

The movement of these giant icebergs is a reminder of the ongoing effects of climate change on the world’s polar regions.

As global temperatures continue to rise, the risk of further ice shelf collapses and the release of massive icebergs into the ocean is likely to increase, with potentially far-reaching consequences for the planet.