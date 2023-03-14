Centrica boss: “If we afforded credit to people who couldn’t pay, that would be a breach”

The chief of British Gas owner has declared extending credit to those who cannot pay would be a breach of business conditions.

During a session on warrants and forced PPM installations, Darren Jones MP, Chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee asked Chris O’Shea how much of Centrica’s reported £3 billion profit will be spent on the compensation for the “victims”, customers who saw prepayment meter (PPM) forcibly installed in their homes.

The boss of Centrica replied: “If we identify that we have acted incorrectly. I’ve been very clear we will make that right. I can only answer that question when we have the results of our investigation.”

Mr Jones said: “These were real people that reported in real-time by an investigative journalist with your employees and your agents causing enormous amounts of distress to them, and you’re not even acknowledging that that was something that happened.”

Mr O’Shea replied: “I think that’s a misrepresentation of what I’m saying. One of the cases that were reported by the media is an individual that we had attempted contact with on many occasions.

“We actually don’t know the name of the person, the tenant in the property we installed a prepayment meter that was reported by the media.

“That person has not complained. We still cannot make contact with that person. We don’t know their name.

“However, with the prepayment meter installed, they have started to reduce their debt. This is a very, very difficult situation that we’re in, which is in any other industry. If we afforded credit to people that we knew couldn’t pay, that would be a breach of our business and potential license conditions.”

“So we are caught in a very difficult position, but I’m not saying that it’s clear that nothing has gone wrong. What I’m saying is we need to have a proper investigation. And often these are very complex debt pathways.

“They take months and on average, it takes about six months before we even apply for one. We have to go back and check all of that.”

Last month, a Times investigation found that British Gas was sending debt collectors to break into customers’ homes, some of whom were in a vulnerable condition.