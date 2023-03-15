Ofgem: “Some suppliers have unexplained jumps in contract charges”

The energy regulator has said it has noticed “unexplained jumps” in business contract charges and security deposit values coinciding with the introduction of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) for some suppliers.

Ofgem has provided an update to the Chancellor, the Secretary of State for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero and wider stakeholders of a first non-domestic market review.

According to Ofgem’s initial analysis, certain suppliers may have breached their license conditions and acted against the intended purpose of the EBRS.

Additionally, some suppliers’ behaviour towards their customers may not have been effectively constrained by competitive pressure as expected.

While there have been a few clear exceptions, in many cases, Ofgem has observed a return to normal market trends after the previous year’s difficulties related to the wholesale market, which resulted in reduced offers to enter into energy supply contracts.

Ofgem Chief Executive Jonathan Brearley said: “There are some issues that have been raised by non-domestic customers that Ofgem does not have the legal powers to intervene on.

“For example, contracts signed in Autumn last year are now much more expensive that current wholesale market conditions would deliver. Unless there is evidence of misselling, Ofgem cannot unpick private law contracts between commercial customers.

“However, we will work closely with trade bodies and non-domestic retailers to see if there are common sense ways for both sides to address this.”