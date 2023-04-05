UK Power Networks aims to create Silicon Valley of energy

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has received funding from Ofgem‘s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to carry out 15 projects aimed at decarbonising the UK’s electricity, heating and transport sectors.

These projects include decarbonising heating, developing hydrogen electrolyser hubs and bi-directional electric vehicle charging from lampposts.

They will play a vital role in enabling a low carbon future at a lower cost to the customer in the South East, East of England and London, UKPN has said.

Of the 53 SIF-funded projects by power and gas networks in the UK, UKPN will carry out more than a quarter of them.

According to Ian Cameron, Director of Customer Service and Innovation at UKPN, this funding is a testament to the “remarkable impact” the team has delivered up until this point and a show of strong belief from Ofgem that they can continue to drive the transition to net zero seamlessly for customers.

He further added that investing in innovation will be critical in facilitating net zero and that they look forward to sharing their learnings with the sector.

Launched in 2021, the SIF programme aims to invest £450 million by 2026 and is delivered in partnership with Innovate UK.