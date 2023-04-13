New EaaS microgrid solution for SMEs launched

Schneider Electric and GreenYellow have joined forces to bring Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) microgrid solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the commercial and industrial sectors across Europe.

This partnership will allow businesses to cut energy costs while improving energy efficiency.

Microgrids replace expensive, carbon-intensive electricity purchased from the grid with self-generated power sourced through solar photovoltaics.

In addition to reducing costs, the solution is designed to help ensure facilities have a consistent supply of power during grid outages or extreme weather events.

The service will be available in France, Spain, Portugal, and Eastern Europe initially, with more countries to follow.

Philippe Delorme, Schneider Electric’s Executive Vice President of European Operations, said the new microgrid offering will enable businesses to manage their costs effectively, while meeting their decarbonisation targets.

Otmane Hajji, Chief Executive Officer of GreenYellow added that microgrids are a great way to optimise energy usage and without upfront investment, it’s a win-win for most businesses.