Energy consumption drops: UK goes from high voltage to low voltage

Electricity consumption in the UK fell by 4.1% during the three months to February 2023, government data shows

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 28 April 2023
Electricity consumption in the UK has dropped by 4.1% overall, according to recent data on energy supply and demand.

According to a government report, the decrease is largely due to a 14% fall in nuclear consumption caused by outages, which offsets the 4.4% increase in wind, solar and hydro consumption and the 15% increase in net imports of electricity.

Consumption of other primary fuels also declined, except for offshore wind and solar, which increased despite colder weather and higher energy prices.

Overall consumption levels for primary fuels, including electricity, are down 12% compared to pre-pandemic levels, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has said.

