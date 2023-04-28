Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Decarbonisation of UK power sector in danger: targets for 2035 at risk

MPs urge the government to take a more active role in coordinating delivery and call for Ofgem to be given a net zero mandate

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 28 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The UK must rapidly increase the generation of fossil fuel-free electricity, or risk failing to hit its target of decarbonising the power sector by 2035.

The Commons Business and Trade Committee has issued a report cautioning the government about the dangers of delaying decarbonisation, emphasising it as the report’s primary message.

The report, which supports the creation of a new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, calls for enhanced political leadership and greater government involvement in coordinating delivery.

MPs also recommend giving the energy regulator Ofgem a net zero mandate.

The report highlights the gaps and risks in the government’s strategy to decarbonise the power sector, such as the de facto ban on onshore wind in England and the lack of investment in energy efficiency measures.

The report also stresses that demand reduction and flexibility must be treated as equal partners to supply and that customers must be placed front and centre of the transition.

ELN has approached the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.

