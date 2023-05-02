Sewer overhaul: Thames Water flush with investment for upgrade plans!

Thames Water is set to invest £1.6 billion in upgrading over 250 sewage treatment and network sites in London and the Thames Valley.

The move comes as part of the company’s commitment to reduce storm discharges and pollution incidents, as well as improving the health of local rivers.

Customers will now be able to access a site-by-site breakdown of where work is taking place and the benefits it will provide via an interactive event duration monitoring map.

Sarah Bentley, Chief Executive of Thames Water, emphasised the company’s transparency and determination to reduce discharges.