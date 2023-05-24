Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Households brace for lower energy price cap with ‘minimal relief’

Experts caution that the anticipated lower energy price cap will offer little respite to households as government support schemes come to an end

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 24 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Households across the UK may find little relief in their finances as Ofgem, the energy regulator, is expected to announce a lower energy price cap tomorrow.

Consultancy firm Cornwall Insight predicts a £446 drop in the price cap, bringing it down to £2,054 per year, largely driven by falling wholesale energy prices.

However, campaigners have warned that households struggling to meet their energy bills will derive limited benefits from the lower cap, as the government’s support programs have reached their expiration.

Since August 2021, the energy price cap has seen a sharp escalation, skyrocketing from £1,162 per year to its current level of £3,280 (briefly reaching £4,279) due to various factors, including the pandemic and Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, which inflated wholesale prices.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast