Octopus energy platform secures first US licensing deal

Energy technology company Kraken has announced its first licensing deal in the US with North American energy manager Tenaska Power Services (TPS).

Under the agreement, Kraken’s platform will be used to manage certain TPS customer battery sites, initially starting in Texas but potentially expanding to cover the company’s entire US portfolio.

The collaboration between Kraken and TPS aims to provide greater operational flexibility, enhance grid stability and optimise revenue streams.

Currently, Kraken manages over 6GW of energy capacity across more than 45,000 green energy assets.

The company has ambitious targets, aiming to manage 200,000 assets and 10GW of energy capacity by the end of 2023.

Greg Jackson, the Founder of Octopus Energy Group, said: “As our first US licensee, TPS will take decades of energy expertise and combine it with new cutting-edge technology to maximise the benefit of its customers’ assets while helping to balance the grid.

“With extreme weather events, increased electricity demand and the evolution of the smart grid to come, TPS is already leagues ahead in preparing for the energy grid of the future.”