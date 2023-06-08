UK grid operator’s computer systems failure disrupts electricity matching

National Grid Plc, the operator of Britain’s grid, encountered a failure in the computer systems responsible for matching electricity supply with demand.

The electricity control centre reported that the incident occurred at 11 a.m. London time on Wednesday and was resolved shortly before 3pm. Measures were implemented to ensure a secure and reliable power supply throughout the disruption.

According to a notice from the electricity control centre, the Balancing Mechanism IT systems experienced a complete outage at 11am, causing the unavailability of BM data submissions via EDL and EDT.

Despite this, all Balancing Mechanism Units were instructed to operate based on their last notified Planned Notification, considering any bid-offer acceptances.

They were also directed to continue delivering ancillary services as instructed to maintain stability.

The outage was officially concluded at 14:51, as announced in a notification from National Grid.

The Balancing Mechanism IT Systems were declared operational again, allowing electronic data submissions via EDL and EDT to resume.