Ofgem launches targeted and statistical audit programme for RO scheme

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote compliance and accuracy within the Renewables Obligation (RO) scheme, Ofgem has introduced a targeted and statistical audit programme for the 2023/24 period.

The purpose of these audits is to ensure that generating stations are complying with the scheme rules and accurately reporting their ROC/REGO/FIT claims.

By conducting thorough audits, Ofgem aims to detect, monitor and deter non-compliance, misreporting, and fraud within the schemes.

The energy regulator confirmed that the targeted audit programme will focus on assessing compliance and accuracy over a 12-month duration, while the statistical audit programme will extend over 18 months, allowing for a more comprehensive review of processes.