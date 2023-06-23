Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Ofgem launches targeted and statistical audit programme for RO scheme

The programme is aimed at ensuring compliance and accuracy of power generators’ claims

Friday 23 June 2023
As part of its ongoing efforts to promote compliance and accuracy within the Renewables Obligation (RO) scheme, Ofgem has introduced a targeted and statistical audit programme for the 2023/24 period.

The purpose of these audits is to ensure that generating stations are complying with the scheme rules and accurately reporting their ROC/REGO/FIT claims.

By conducting thorough audits, Ofgem aims to detect, monitor and deter non-compliance, misreporting, and fraud within the schemes.

The energy regulator confirmed that the targeted audit programme will focus on assessing compliance and accuracy over a 12-month duration, while the statistical audit programme will extend over 18 months, allowing for a more comprehensive review of processes.

